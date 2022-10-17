Tennessee ranked No. 11 in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

UT Athletics said it marks the fourth time in the past five seasons that Tennessee has been ranked preseason.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball is set to open the season as a top-15 team, as the Vols came in ranked No. 11 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll released Monday.

University of Tennessee Athletics said it marks the fourth time in the past five seasons that Tennessee has been ranked preseason and the 17th time in program history that the Vols have been ranked as a preseason top-25 team.

Tennessee spent the entirety of the 2021-22 season—19 weeks—ranked in the AP Poll last season, including rising all the way to No. 5 in the final rankings of the season, according to a release.

Tennessee is scheduled to face at least six of the AP Preseason ranked teams during the regular season: No. 4 Kentucky (twice), No. 10 Arkansas, No. 12 Texas, No. 15 Auburn (twice), No. 17 Arizona and No. 20 Alabama.

Before the regular season begins, the Vols are set to face preseason No. 2 Gonzaga in the Legends of Basketball Classic exhibition on Oct. 28 in Frisco, Texas, according to UT.