SEC lands 6 in Amway preseason Top 25, but Tennessee isn't one of them

Alabama is the top-rated SEC school, followed closely by Georgia and LSU.

Tennessee just missed out on being included in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll.

Clemson earned the top spot for the second year, even after losing to LSU in last year's championship game.

Ohio State will start the season at No. 2.

The rest of the top five is filled by the SEC, with Alabama at No. 3, followed by Georgia and defending national champions LSU.

As for the rest of the SEC, Florida is No. 9 and Texas A&M at No. 13. The SEC has six ranked teams heading into a season where they will only play other teams in the conference.