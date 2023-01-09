x
Vols' offensive lineman Jerome Carvin declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Carvin was a mainstay up front for Tennessee over the past few seasons and spent five years with the program.
Tennessee offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (75) plays during an NCAA football game against Ball State on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee fifth-year senior offensive lineman Jerome Carvin has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on Monday.

Carvin has been a mainstay on the Vols offensive line over the past few seasons and started at least a share of games in all five seasons he spent in the program. He played in 59 total games with Tennessee and made 42 starts at three different positions.

"As I reflect back on my five years as a Volunteer, it's been an incredible ride with memories that will last a lifetime," Carvin said in a post on Twitter. "From Vol Walk to Running Through the T, gamedays in Neyland are unmatched."

