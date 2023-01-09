Vols' offensive lineman Jerome Carvin declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Carvin was a mainstay up front for Tennessee over the past few seasons and spent five years with the program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee fifth-year senior offensive lineman Jerome Carvin has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on Monday.

Carvin has been a mainstay on the Vols offensive line over the past few seasons and started at least a share of games in all five seasons he spent in the program. He played in 59 total games with Tennessee and made 42 starts at three different positions.

"As I reflect back on my five years as a Volunteer, it's been an incredible ride with memories that will last a lifetime," Carvin said in a post on Twitter. "From Vol Walk to Running Through the T, gamedays in Neyland are unmatched."