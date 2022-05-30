Tennessee gets the one seed in NCAA Tournament

The one seed has not won the College World Series since 1999 when Miami did so. The Vols have never been the one seed before.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will be the one seed in the college baseball NCAA Tournament.

The announcement was made during the Selection Show on Monday afternoon.

Tennessee will start the tournament against Alabama State at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3. Campbell and Georgia Tech are also in their Regional.

The Vols have never been the one seed before.

Since the NCAA started awarding national seeds to teams in 1999, only one team has won the College World Series as the one seed. That would be Miami in 1999.

In the 21 other NCAA Tournaments where national seeds have been given, 13 one seeds have made it to the College World Series with Texas making the finals twice in that time, five have fallen in the Super Regional and three didn't make it out of the Regional.

On Sunday, it was announced that Tennessee would host a Regional site in the NCAA Tournament. They would also host a Super Regional if they advance out of the Regional since they are one of the top eight seeds.

The Vols are coming fresh off an SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday, which they won 8-5 over Florida. It was their first-ever championship in the current format but won in the older format in 1993, 1994, and 1995.

That followed up a season where the Vols claimed the SEC regular-season title outright too for the first time since 1995. They won it by six games, which is the largest margin in SEC history.

Tennessee went 53-7 in the regular season and winning was a habit. Their 53 wins are the most by any team entering the NCAA Tournament in SEC history.