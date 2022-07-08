Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns named D1Baseball.com freshman of the year

Pitcher Drew Beam joins Burns on D1Baseball.com Freshman All-American team.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns has been named National Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.com, the site revealed on Friday.

It is the third Freshman of the Year honor for Burns, who earned the distinction from Collegiate Baseball and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

Burns is joined by fellow first-year pitcher Drew Beam as D1Baseball.com First-Team Freshman All-America selections. The two were the only Vols to make the list.

Burns is the first pitcher in Tennessee history to earn three national award honors in the same season. The Gallatin, Tenn. native has been selected to four All-America teams and also earned three freshman All-America honors.