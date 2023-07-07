Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander taken ninth overall in the MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies

Dollander is the first top 10 pick out of UT since Nick Senzel was taken second overall in the first round by the Cincinnati Reds in 2016.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander has been taken in the first round of the MLB Draft with the ninth overall pick by the Colorado Rockies.

Dollander is the first top 10 pick out of the Vols program since Nick Senzel was taken second overall in the first round by the Cincinnati Reds in 2016. This is the second year in a row UT has had a first round pick, with Drew Gilbert doing so in 2022 when he was taken by the Houston Astros. Jordan Beck was the 38th overall pick in the first round of the draft too, taken also by the Rockies.

Dollander pitched two seasons for the Vols after playing his freshman season with Georgia Southern. He really began making a name for himself in his sophomore season at Tennessee. He had a 10-0 record, had a 2.39 ERA and allowed just a .1.75 batting average to opponents n 79.0 innings pitched.

He received First Team All-American honors from D1 Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Fame, and ABCA/Rawlings. Dollander was also SEC Pitcher of the Year and therefore an All-SEC First Team selection.

He went into his junior season with high expectations as Preseason Perfect Game Pitcher of the Year and a Preseason 1st Team All-American selection by D1 Baseball.

However, he didn't have the same success as his sophomore season and became the team's second game weekend starter. He finished with a 7-6 record, had a 4.75 ERA, and allowed a .243 batting average to opponents in 89.0 innings pitched.

Dollander showed flashes of dominance in outings like against Vanderbilt. He pitched seven innings against the Commodores and only allowed one run in the win.

After early struggles against Southern Mississippi in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional, he came up big for UT. He allowed four runs through the first three innings, then didn't allow another through the next five innings to steady the ship and help Tennessee to a win.