Hendon Hooker named finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

BALTIMORE — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has been named a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback in the nation.

Hooker is just the second finalist for this award in program history, joining 1997 award winner Peyton Manning.

The sixth-year senior quarterback has been vital to the Vols' success this season. Hooker has thrown for 2,888 yards and 24 touchdowns with a 71.1% completion percentage and just two interceptions.

"The winner of the Golden Arm Award is recognized not only for his athletic accomplishments, but also for his character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, leadership qualities, and athletic abilities," said John Unitas, Jr., president of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc.

The other finalists for the award are Georgia's Stetson Bennett IV, TCU's Max Duggan, Oregon's Bo Nix and Ohio State's CJ Stroud.

The 2022 winner will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Baltimore, Md.

Hooker was also announced as a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award on Tuesday.