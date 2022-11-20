Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker out for season with torn ACL

The Vols' star quarterback suffered the injury in the fourth quarter against South Carolina.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee star quarterback Hendon Hooker will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee, Tennessee announced on Sunday.

Hooker went down in the fourth quarter of the Vols' blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday and did not return to the game.

"Forever a Tennessee legend and the ultimate teammate, we know Hendon will come back stronger than ever as he embarks on a promising NFL future," Tennessee football said in the announcement on social media.

The sixth-year senior put together a Heisman-caliber campaign with the Vols this season. He finishes his final year of college football with 3,135 passing yards on 229-for-329 passing along with 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Hooker also ran for 430 yards and five more scores.