Tennessee QB Tayven Jackson enters transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson has entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed to WBIR Sports on Friday afternoon.

Jackson is a former four-star quarterback and was rated as the 13th-best quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The Greenwood, Ind. native appeared in three games as a true freshman for the Vols in the 2022 season and rushed for a touchdown against Akron. Jackson missed a large portion of the season with a collarbone injury that he suffered against UT Martin on Oct. 22, 2022.

Jackson finished his true freshman season completing three of four passes for 37 yards and rushing four times for a total of ten yards and a touchdown.