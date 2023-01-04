Tennessee ranked preseason No. 2 by Perfect Game

The Vols received the No. 5 ranking from Collegiate Baseball on Dec. 20.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball has been ranked preseason No. 2 by Perfect Game ahead of the 2023 season.

Back on Dec. 20, the Vols were ranked No. 5 by Collegiate Baseball.

The Perfect Game has many of Tennessee's SEC opponents in the top 25 as well. Most notably, LSU is ranked No. 1. Tennessee will also play No. 4 Arkansas, No. 8 Florida, No. 10 Texas A&M and No. 11 Vanderbilt.

Collegiate Baseball had LSU ranked No. 1, Florida at No. 2 followed by, No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 9. 9 Vanderbilt and No. 22 Mississippi State as opponents the Vols will play in the SEC slate.

Tennessee played Wake Forest in the fall schedule, and it was ranked No. 5 by Perfect Game.

Tennessee is coming off a season where it won the SEC regular season and SEC Tournament title. It eventually fell in the Super Regionals to Notre Dame.

The Vols' first regular season game is on Feb. 24 at home inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium against Alabama A&M.