Tennessee ranked No. 1 by D1 Baseball for the first time

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee baseball is now the top-ranked team in the country, according to D1 Baseball.

When the poll came out on Monday, it marked the first time Tennessee was ranked first by the outlet. D1 Baseball’s poll is the most used poll for rankings in the sport.

Tennessee also received the top spot in Baseball America’s Poll and received the top spot in the Perfect Game’s poll last week.

The Vols climb to the top of these new polls after sweeping D1 Baseball’s former number one team Ole Miss in a three-game series this past weekend. The Vols outscored the Rebels 26-7 in the series.

Tennessee has started the season 23-1 overall with a perfect 6-0 in SEC play. The Vols’ lone loss game to D1 Baseball’s eighth-ranked team Texas on a neutral field earlier this season.