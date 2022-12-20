Tennessee ranked No. 5 in Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee was ranked fifth in the Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll on Tuesday.
The Vols play a lot of stiff competition this season including five SEC teams ranked in the preseason top 10. That includes No. 1 LSU on the road for a three-game series and a three-game home series against No. 2 Florida.
Tennessee also plays No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 7 Arkansas and No. 9 Vanderbilt. Tennessee also plays No. 22 Mississippi State.
UT played No. 10 Wake Forest during their fall exhibition season.
The Vols lost a lot of key players, but return stars like pitcher Chase Dollander who is projected by many to be a top MLB Drafty pick next season. They also bring in key transfers like shortstop Maui Ahuna, who is also projected to be a top pro prospect.
Tennessee is coming off a season where it won the SEC regular season and SEC Tournament title. It eventually fell in the Super Regionals to Notre Dame.
The Vols' first regular season game is on Feb. 24 at home inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium against Alabama A&M.