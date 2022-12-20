Tennessee ranked No. 5 in Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll

The Vols play five SEC teams ranked in the top 10, including No. 1 LSU on the road and No. 2 Florida at home.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee was ranked fifth in the Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll on Tuesday.

The Vols play a lot of stiff competition this season including five SEC teams ranked in the preseason top 10. That includes No. 1 LSU on the road for a three-game series and a three-game home series against No. 2 Florida.

Tennessee also plays No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 7 Arkansas and No. 9 Vanderbilt. Tennessee also plays No. 22 Mississippi State.

UT played No. 10 Wake Forest during their fall exhibition season.

The Vols lost a lot of key players, but return stars like pitcher Chase Dollander who is projected by many to be a top MLB Drafty pick next season. They also bring in key transfers like shortstop Maui Ahuna, who is also projected to be a top pro prospect.

Tennessee is coming off a season where it won the SEC regular season and SEC Tournament title. It eventually fell in the Super Regionals to Notre Dame.