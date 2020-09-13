Tennessee ranks No. 15 on AP Top 25 poll

While the Vols' first game against South Carolina is scheduled for Sept. 26, they are still one of eight SEC teams on the list.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Volunteers sit at No. 15 on the AP Top 25 poll as several conferences played their first games of the season over the weekend.

While the Vols' first game against South Carolina is scheduled for Sept. 26, they are still one of eight SEC teams on the list.

Clemson, Alabama and Oklahoma, respectively, hold claim to the top three spots.

Only team eligible to play this season are included on the list.

The Vols were placed at No. 14 in the pre-season poll for the first time since September 2017.

The Vols ended the 2019 season with a six-game winning streak that concluded with a victory over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.