Tennessee releases 2021 women's soccer schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee has released its 2021 women's soccer schedule.
The Lady Vols are coming off a successful, if altered by COVID-19, 4-1-1 season where they clinched the SEC East Division.
The season will open with an exhibition game against SEC rival Alabama on August 11. There are 17 regular-season games that will include nine played at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville.
Aug 11 (Wed) 5:00 PM Home Alabama (Exh.)
Aug 19 (Thu) 7:00 PM Home Florida Gulf Coast
Aug 22 (Sun) 1:00 PM Home Miami (OH)
Aug 26 (Thu) 8:00 PM Away Tennessee Tech
Aug 29 (Sun) 1:00 PM Home Louisiana
Sep 2 (Thu) 7:00 PM Away USF
Sep 5 (Sun) 1:00 PM Home High Point
Sep 12 (Sun) 6:00 PM Away Chattanooga
Sep 17 (Fri) TBD Away Arkansas
Sep 23 (Thu) 7:00 PM Home Auburn
Sep 26 (Sun) 4:00 PM Away Missouri
Oct 1 (Fri) TBD Away Texas A&M
Oct 7 (Thu) 7:00 PM Home Florida
Oct 10 (Sun) 2:00 PM Away South Carolina
Oct 15 (Fri) 7:00 PM Home Mississippi State
Oct 21 (Thu) TBD Away Vanderbilt
Oct 24 (Sun) 7:00 PM Home Georgia
Oct 28 (Thu) 7:00 PM Home Kentucky
The SEC Soccer Tournament will be held in Orange Beach, Ala., and will run Sunday, Oct. 31 – Sunday, Nov. 7. The first four rounds of NCAA Tournament action will be hosted at campus sites, with the NCAA Women's College Cup set for Dec. 3-5 in San Jose, Calif.
"Our kids enter this fall with a real sense of purpose. We were outstanding last season, winning an SEC East Championship in the fall and putting ourselves in a position for a spring postseason. But things didn't end the way we wanted them to, and I think our players still carry those emotions heading into this fall," said Pensky.
Eleven starters from last year are returning, including SEC goals leader Jaida Thomas. Senior Wrenne French will also be returning for a fifth season to anchor the defense along with 2020 Second Team All-SEC honoree Mackenzie George,
UT will also welcome the No. 17 signing class as rated by Top Drawer Soccer. The class is comprised of six versatile field players and one goalkeeper and features four high school All-Americans and the United Soccer Coaches' 2020 National High School Player of the Year.
"They are older now - more experienced, more seasoned. And we all know how much that can matter in college athletics. Couple that experience with our talent, and this 2021 team has great potential. We can't wait to get started!" said Pensky.