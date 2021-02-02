Tennessee releases 2021 women's soccer schedule

Last year's SEC East champs can't wait to get the season started!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee has released its 2021 women's soccer schedule.

The Lady Vols are coming off a successful, if altered by COVID-19, 4-1-1 season where they clinched the SEC East Division.

The season will open with an exhibition game against SEC rival Alabama on August 11. There are 17 regular-season games that will include nine played at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville.

Aug 11 (Wed) 5:00 PM Home Alabama (Exh.)

Aug 19 (Thu) 7:00 PM Home Florida Gulf Coast

Aug 22 (Sun) 1:00 PM Home Miami (OH)

Aug 26 (Thu) 8:00 PM Away Tennessee Tech

Aug 29 (Sun) 1:00 PM Home Louisiana

Sep 2 (Thu) 7:00 PM Away USF

Sep 5 (Sun) 1:00 PM Home High Point

Sep 12 (Sun) 6:00 PM Away Chattanooga

Sep 17 (Fri) TBD Away Arkansas

Sep 23 (Thu) 7:00 PM Home Auburn

Sep 26 (Sun) 4:00 PM Away Missouri

Oct 1 (Fri) TBD Away Texas A&M

Oct 7 (Thu) 7:00 PM Home Florida

Oct 10 (Sun) 2:00 PM Away South Carolina

Oct 15 (Fri) 7:00 PM Home Mississippi State

Oct 21 (Thu) TBD Away Vanderbilt

Oct 24 (Sun) 7:00 PM Home Georgia

Oct 28 (Thu) 7:00 PM Home Kentucky

The SEC Soccer Tournament will be held in Orange Beach, Ala., and will run Sunday, Oct. 31 – Sunday, Nov. 7. The first four rounds of NCAA Tournament action will be hosted at campus sites, with the NCAA Women's College Cup set for Dec. 3-5 in San Jose, Calif.

"Our kids enter this fall with a real sense of purpose. We were outstanding last season, winning an SEC East Championship in the fall and putting ourselves in a position for a spring postseason. But things didn't end the way we wanted them to, and I think our players still carry those emotions heading into this fall," said Pensky.

Eleven starters from last year are returning, including SEC goals leader Jaida Thomas. Senior Wrenne French will also be returning for a fifth season to anchor the defense along with 2020 Second Team All-SEC honoree Mackenzie George,

UT will also welcome the No. 17 signing class as rated by Top Drawer Soccer. The class is comprised of six versatile field players and one goalkeeper and features four high school All-Americans and the United Soccer Coaches' 2020 National High School Player of the Year.