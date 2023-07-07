Vols shortstop Maui Ahuna taken in fourth round of the MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants

Ahunawas taken with the 117th pick of the MLB Draft.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee shortstop Maui Ahuna was taken in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by San Francisco Giants on Monday.

He was the 117th overall pick.

Ahuna played one season for the Vols after transferring from Kansas. He played his freshman and sophomore season with the Jayhawks.

In his junior season with Tennessee, he hit .312, had 8 home runs and knocked in 42 RBIs. He had multiple games where he drove in quite a bit of runs. He had 4 RBI efforts against Gonzaga and Lipscomb. He had 5 RBI efforts against Morehead State and Vanderbilt.

Some of his best hitting came in the College World Series where he went 6 of 13 in three games and had a season-high three-hit performance against Stanford.