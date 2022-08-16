Tennessee soccer ranked preseason No. 1 in SEC in Coaches' Poll

Tennessee is coming off a great season in which they won their first SEC Tournament title since 2008 and won a program high of 20 games.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee soccer was ranked preseason No. 1 on Tuesday in the Coaches' Poll.

The 14 SEC ouches determined the reigning SEC Tournament champions were the best team on paper heading into the season. The tournament title was their first since 2008. The team also won a program high 20 games last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Round of 16.

The Vols are ranked No. 10 to start the season. return many key players and bring in the sixth-best recruiting class in the country. The team has won two exhibition games prior to the season against No. 16 Notre Dame and Dayton.