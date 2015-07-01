Tennessee softball loses on SEC Tournament semifinal to Missouri, 3-0

The Lady Vols got down 2-0 before a nearly two and half hour weather delay. They weren’t able to come back.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball’s run comes to an end at the SEC Tournament after a loss in the semifinal to Missouri, 3-0.

The Lady Vols got down 2-0 after two Missouri solo home runs before a nearly two-and-a-half-hour weather delay suspended the game. They weren’t able to come back.

This came a day after Tennessee beat Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal in what was the longest game in the history of the conference tournament, and in program history.

The Lady Vols now await the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday. Tennessee could potentially host a regional if the committee selects them as a top-16 team in the bracket.