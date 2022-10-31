Vols' Darnell Wright named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

The senior tackle claimed his second weekly honor of the season, and the eleventh SEC weekly honor for the Vols.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee senior offensive tackle Darnell Wright has been named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Wright was key in blocking for a Vol offense that put up 422 total yards and 44 points against Kentucky on Saturday. Tennessee's 38-point margin of victory in the 44-6 win was the Vols' most over a ranked SEC opponent since 1990.

Wright played 68 offensive snaps in the effort and did not allow a sack, pressure or penalty against the Wildcats. The West Virginia native has not allowed a sack in 540 offensive snaps dating back to last season.

It is Wright's second SEC weekly honors of the season as the Vols have now earned an SEC-best 11 weekly honors this season. That mark ties a program record that the team set in 2004.