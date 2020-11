The game will be televised on ESPN.

The SEC has announced the game times and television schedules for the Nov. 14 games.

Tennessee will kick off against Texas A&M in Neyland Stadium at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Georgia & Mizzou will kick off at noon, along with Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky.

Auburn at Mississippi State will start at 4 p.m.