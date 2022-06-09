Tennessee third baseman Trey Lipscomb named finalist for Dick Howser Trophy

The award is given annually to the national college baseball player of the year. Lipscomb is the first Tennessee finalist since 2001.

DALLAS — Tennessee senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb has been named one of five finalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, given annually to the top college baseball player in the country.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association made the announcement on Thursday and it is the 35th year the award will be given.

Lipscomb is the first Tennessee baseball player to be named a finalist since former Vol second baseman Chris Burke was a finalist in 2005. UT legend Todd Helton is the only Vol to win the Dick Howser Trophy, in 1995. Luke Hochevar was a Howser Trophy semifinalist in 2005.

Lipscomb has collected several accolades in his senior season. He was a first-team All-SEC selection and a finalist for SEC player of the year.

Trey Lipscomb has been named a Dick Howser Trophy finalist and is one of five players still in the running for the award!#GBO // #OTH pic.twitter.com/FkbOIBHRNV — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 9, 2022

The other finalists for the Dick Howser Trophy are Oregon State starting pitcher Connor Hjerpe, Texas first baseman Ivan Melendez, Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada and Clemson third baseman Max Wagner.