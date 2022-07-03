Tennessee to start SEC Tournament play against Mississippi State

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tennessee men's basketball team will play Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday. This comes after the Bulldogs beat South Carolina in Thursday's second-round game, 73-51.
The Vols earned a double-bye and were able to forgo the first two rounds.
Tennessee and Mississippi State met in the regular season on Feb. 9 in Starkville, MS. The Vols won that game, 72-63. Josiah-Jordan James and Kennedy Chandler led UT with 18 points each. Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi each added 11 points.
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. The game will air on the SEC Network.