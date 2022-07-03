Tennessee to start SEC Tournament play against Mississippi State

The Bulldogs beat South Carolina on Thursday to earn a spot in the SEC quarterfinals against the Vols.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tennessee men's basketball team will play Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday. This comes after the Bulldogs beat South Carolina in Thursday's second-round game, 73-51.

The Vols earned a double-bye and were able to forgo the first two rounds.

Tennessee and Mississippi State met in the regular season on Feb. 9 in Starkville, MS. The Vols won that game, 72-63. Josiah-Jordan James and Kennedy Chandler led UT with 18 points each. Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi each added 11 points.

IT'S OFFICIAL



Tennessee plays Mississippi State tomorrow evening to start SEC Tournament play. pic.twitter.com/MTY3WHd6xJ — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) March 11, 2022