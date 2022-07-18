Tennessee third baseman Trey Lipscomb goes 84th overall to the Washington Nationals in 2022 MLB Draft

Lipscomb did not have to wait long to hear his name called on day two and was chosen very early in the third round.

LOS ANGELES — Tennessee senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb came off the board early on day two of the 2022 MLB Draft and was chosen by the Washington Nationals with the 84th overall selection.

Lipscomb experienced a breakout in his final year on Rocky Top. He hit 22 home runs and drove in 84 runs with a .355 batting average and started all 66 games the Vols played this season.

The Frederick, Md. native landed on six national All-American teams and earned a First Team nod from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. He was also a finalist for the NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy given to the best player in college baseball.