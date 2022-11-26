No. 10 Tennessee looks to close out regular season with a win against rival Vanderbilt

The Vols and Commodores play in Nashville on Saturday night.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee closes the regular season on Saturday night with a road contest against Vanderbilt. The University of Tennessee has won the last three games in this rivalry.

The 10th-ranked Vols are looking for their first 10-win season since 2007. They haven’t had 10 wins in the regular season since 2003.

The 9-2 Vols are coming off a 63-38 road loss to South Carolina. Tennessee starting quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL injury in the loss and is out for the rest of the season.

Joe Milton will be the starting quarterback against Vanderbilt. He will lead the nation's top total offense and scoring offense.

The Commodores are looking to become bowl eligible. The five-win team has been playing well as of late. Vanderbilt has won back-to-back games against Kentucky and Florida.