TN Volleyball will play eight games against SEC opponents this fall

Tennessee head volleyball coach Eve Rackham enters her third season on Rocky Top after a competitive 2019 campaign. The Lady Vols' abbreviated conference-only schedule features several of the league's top programs. Among UT's opponents are Kentucky, Georgia and South Carolina – three NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago.



"Since March, our team and staff have been eagerly awaiting the time we get to compete again," Rackham said. "Having an SEC schedule means we have that chance. The players have worked hard, stayed patient and have focused on what we can control. This particular SEC schedule will present different opportunities and challenges. Playing back-to-back days and against the same opponent is certainly not what we're used to. On the flip side, travel will be less taxing and preparing for one team as opposed to two, is less complicated. We are excited and looking forward to this schedule and will be ready to play."



With a total of eight matches on the schedule, Tennessee has four home and four road matches. The Big Orange play two matches against the same opponent in the same week, on back-to-back days.



Complete details regarding attendance protocols for volleyball matches at Thompson-Boling Arena are still being worked out, but spectators will be limited to specific sections and will be physically distanced to align with state and local guidelines for public gatherings.