What's with Tennessee Vols baseball and the Daddy hat?

The pink Daddy hat is something Vol fans love to see-- because it means someone in orange has just hit a home run!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the Tennessee baseball team prepares to head to the College Worlds Series, there's one thing you can guarantee they won't be leaving behind.

The pink Daddy hat.

But what's the deal with the hat?

That pink hat in a sea of orange was spotted on players several times during television coverage of the Vols' Super Regional matchup with LSU.

It all started last year when player Evan Russell bought the hat to wear just for fun. But then, it started getting passed to a player that hit a home run.

This weekend, there were a lot of home runs, so the Daddy hat got a lot of wear, and a lot of TV time!

Coach Tony Vitello said the hat is simple and authentic and several players said it's just a great feeling when they get to put the hat on.

Vol fans are hoping we'll see a lot of that Daddy hat at the College World Series!

If you'd like to sport your own Daddy hat, you can get a Vols' version at many of the stores that sell Vol merchandise or at the Vol Shop. It's a white baseball cap with Daddy in orange on the front and the Power T on the back.