KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The hottest tickets in town these days are to watch the BasketVols at Thompson-Boling Arena!

Single-game tickets to watch the Tennessee men's basketball team don't go on sale to the general public until Tuesday, but two of the season's biggest SEC showdowns are already sold out!

There are no tickets available for the traditional clash with Kentucky on Feb. 8 or for when former coach Bruce Pearl brings his Auburn Tigers to town on March 7.

Fewer than a thousand tickets remain for three other Vols home games, against Memphis (Dec. 14), Wisconsin (Dec. 28) and Florida (Feb. 29).

UT sold 15,310 season tickets this season. That's the most since the 2008-09 season when they sold 16,645 season tickets.

Anticipation is high for Rick Barnes and the squad, which will actually look pretty different from last year's team that went 31-6, including a 19-game win streak and an undefeated season at home. They also spent four weeks at number one and the entire season ranked in the top 10.

The team was selling out Thompson-Boling Arena for just about every home game last season.

Barnes lost four starters from that team, including All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams, the colorful and talented Admiral Schofield, big man Kyle Alexander and talented point guard Jordan Bone. Key contributors Lamonté Turner, Jordan Bowden, John Fulkerson, Yves Pons and Jalen Johnson are all back, along with six newcomers.





