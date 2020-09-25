The Vols will add two uniform patches this year. Here's what they mean

The first is symbolic of UT's commitment to improve the world around us. The other remembers legendary player & coach, Johnny Majors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee fans will spot something new on the Vols' uniforms this season in the form of two small patches on the right shoulder.

The first is called the unity patch. It's a torch held up by two Volunteers of different races, joining forces to champion UT's Torchbearer Creed.

It is symbolic of the Volunteer Statue, better known as the Torchbearer. It embodies the Tennessee Volunteer, a combination of leadership and service that improves the world around us.

"The torch is a symbol of knowledge, enlightenment, truth, and intellectual optimism- the belief that the light of the truth and reason overcomes the darkness of ignorance," according to UT.

The other is the number 45 and the initials JTM. It honors the life and legacy of the late football coach Johnny Majors, who died earlier this year at the age of 85.

Majors was a Tennessee legend. He played for the Big Orange from 1954-56 then returned as head coach from 1977-1992. His No. 45 was retired by Tennessee in 2012.