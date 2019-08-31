KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Preview:

Tennessee and Georgia State are set to kickoff their 2019 seasons today in Neyland Stadium.

The Vols home-opener is going to be televised on ESPNU at 3:30 p.m. Clay Matvick, Ryan Leaf and Stormy Buonantony will be on the call for TV.

Vol fans can listen to the game on the Vol Radio Network on WIVK 107.7 FM and Sports Radio WNML 99.1 FM.

Tennessee Volunteers:

Second-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt is coming off of a 5-7 season a year ago. The Vols finished last season with a 38-13 loss at Vanderbilt. Tennessee returns pretty much their entire offense from a year ago, with some additions on the offensive line, wide receivers and quarterbacks. The Vols' offense will also be led by new offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.

The Vols return 98.5% of their offensive production this season. Senior receivers Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings lead the way in the passing game, and junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano returns to lead the offense. Junior running back Ty Chandler will lead the way in the backfield for the Vols this season. Chandler rushed for 630 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.

The defense for Tennessee brings back experience at the linebacker and secondary positions. Seniors Darrell Taylor and Daniel Bituli lead the way at the linebacker position. Bituli will not play in the first game due to a knee injury.

Senior Nigel Warrior captains the secondary at safety. One of the biggest questions for Tennessee's defense is the defensive line. Senior defensive lineman Emmit Gooden will miss the entire season after suffering a torn ligament in his knee during practice.

However, the recent news that transfer Aubrey Solomon is eligible helps strengthen that defensive front.

Georgia State:

The Panthers are coming off of a 2-10 season under third-year head coach Shawn Elliott. Georgia State will return their senior starting quarterback this season. Ellington tallied 2,119 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2018. Much of Georgia State's offensive production is returning for the Panthers this season.

Georgia State will also return senior linebacker Ed Curney, who led the team last season in tackles with 81 total.

The Vols and Panthers have only met one other time in school history. Georgia State traveled to Knoxville in 2012, when quarterback Tyler Bray connected with receiver Justin Hunter multiple times to get a 51-13 win.

Tennessee History:

Tennessee has won 20 straight season openers played at Neyland Stadium and is unbeaten in the last 22 home season openers dating back to 1984.