Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!
The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee.
Here are some things that caught people's eye.
During their halftime performance, the Pride of the Southland Band got a little spooky.
Two freshman students at UT got in the Halloween spirit and dressed up as Donde Plowman! "You just never know what game day will bring. Great. To. Be. A. Tennessee. Vol," said Plowman in a Facebook post.
Even Sinan the Squirrel got the chance to meet Smokey during the game!
After a successful win, Tennessee is now tied for the No. 2 spot with Ohio State! And this Saturday, No. 2 Tennessee will go head-to-head with No. 1 Georgia in Athens, Georgia.