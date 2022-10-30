Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game

During the Kentucky game, there were some memorable moments that caught everyone's attention.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!

The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee.

Here are some things that caught people's eye.

During their halftime performance, the Pride of the Southland Band got a little spooky.

Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Halloween halftime show



-Spooky Jack-O-Lantern

-Bat(man?)

-Headstone with ghouls

-Thriller pic.twitter.com/Bp6dF5wfqT — Ric Butler (@Ric_Butler) October 30, 2022

Two freshman students at UT got in the Halloween spirit and dressed up as Donde Plowman! "You just never know what game day will bring. Great. To. Be. A. Tennessee. Vol," said Plowman in a Facebook post.

So this happened. Two freshmen students - Sophie Riggs and Morgan Matthews - reached out and said they were coming to... Posted by Donde Ashmos Plowman on Sunday, October 30, 2022

Even Sinan the Squirrel got the chance to meet Smokey during the game!

When Squirrel meets Smokey. pic.twitter.com/7hbAZkryHC — Maria M. Cornelius (@mmcornelius) October 30, 2022