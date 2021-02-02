Tennessee women's basketball rank No. 15 in AP Preseason Poll

The Lady Vols will play the top three teams in the AP Preseason Poll this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball will go into the 2021-2022 season ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll, which was released on Tuesday morning.

The Lady Vols have some tough opponents on their schedule. Many of their opponents were ranked or received votes.

Tennessee will play No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Connecticut and No. 3 Stanford this season.

Other ranked opponents include No. 13 Kentucky's ranked 13, No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 24 Virginia Tech and No. 25 Texas. The Lady Vols have other games against teams receiving votes in the AP Top 25 too.

Tennessee begins their season against Georgia College on Nov. 3.

The Lady Vols, however, do return plenty of experienced players. Last season's second-leading scorer, Rae Burrell, returns for her senior year. Junior center Tamari Key is also back with Tennessee. Fellow junior, Jordan Horston, returns as the Lady Vols' assist leader.