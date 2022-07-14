Tennessee women's basketball will host Virginia Tech in Jimmy V Women's Classic

The Lady Vols will make their third appearance in the event when they host the Hokies at Thompson-Boling Arena.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball will host Virginia Tech this upcoming season as part of the Jimmy V Women's Classic, ESPN Events announced on Thursday.

The Lady Vols will make their third appearance in the event when they welcome the Hokies to Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday, Dec. 4. This is the fourth time Tennessee and Virginia Tech have played each other since 2015.

The other women's matchup will feature Notre Dame hosting UConn. A men's doubleheader will be held at Madison Square Garden, with Duke facing Iowa and Texas taking on Illinois.

The Jimmy V Classic is named for the late college basketball coach Jim Valvano, and the event raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The men's event began in 1995, and the women's event followed in 2002.