x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vols

Tennessee women's basketball will host Virginia Tech in Jimmy V Women's Classic

The Lady Vols will make their third appearance in the event when they host the Hokies at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Credit: Jimmy V Classic
Women's matchups announced for 2022 Jimmy V Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball will host Virginia Tech this upcoming season as part of the Jimmy V Women's Classic, ESPN Events announced on Thursday.

The Lady Vols will make their third appearance in the event when they welcome the Hokies to Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday, Dec. 4. This is the fourth time Tennessee and Virginia Tech have played each other since 2015.

The other women's matchup will feature Notre Dame hosting UConn. A men's doubleheader will be held at Madison Square Garden, with Duke facing Iowa and Texas taking on Illinois.

The Jimmy V Classic is named for the late college basketball coach Jim Valvano, and the event raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The men's event began in 1995, and the women's event followed in 2002.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

VFL, Knoxville native Todd Kelly Jr. hosts first annual 'Camp 24' to honor Zaevion Dobson's memory