Lady Vols come up short against No. 9 Virginia Tech, 59-56

Tennessee misses two late chances to tie against the undefeated Hokies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball failed to capitalize on two late chances to tie the game in Sunday's loss to No. 9 Virginia Tech inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Lady Vols' star Jordan Horston missed a mid-range jumper with just seconds remaining and was off the mark on a three-pointer as time expired. Both shots would have tied the game, but neither went through.

Horston had an otherwise stellar outing in the game and notched a season-high 26 points as well as 11 rebounds. The 26-point performance was also two points shy of tying her career-high.

Tennessee fell to 4-5 after the loss. The Lady Vols will look to rebound when they host in-state foe Chattanooga on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.