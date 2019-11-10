KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With the 2019-2020 Tennessee basketball season fast approaching, here's a look at the new Tennessee team. Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden and the rest of the Vols will take the court for an exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico on October 30. The season will officially start on November 5 with a home game against UNC Asheville.

Tennessee Men's Basketball Media Day Rick Barnes speaks during the team's media day. Rick Barnes speaks to media before the season gets started. Rick Barnes speaks during the team's media day. Tennessee men's basketball holds its media day prior to the start of the 2019-2020 season. Freshman Josiah James speaks during the Tennessee men's basketball media day. Junior Jalen Johnson speaks to the media during the men's basketball media day. Junior John Fulkerson speaks during the Tennessee men's basketball media day. Redshirt senior Lamonte Turner speaks during the Tennessee men's basketball media day. Redshirt senior Lamonte Turner speaks during the Tennessee men's basketball media day. Senior Jordan Bowden speaks during the Tennessee men's basketball media day. Senior Jordan Bowden speaks during the Tennessee men's basketball media day. Freshman Davonte Gaines speaks during the Tennessee men's basketball media day. Redshirt freshman transfer Uros Plavsic speaks during the Tennessee men's basketball media day. Assistant coach Kim English speaks during the Tennessee men's basketball media day. Freshman Drew Pember speaks during the Tennessee men's basketball media day. Junior Yves Pons speaks during the Tennessee men's basketball media day. Freshman Olivier Nkamhoua speaks during the Tennessee men's basketball media day. Junior transfer Victor Bailey Jr. speaks during the Tennessee men's basketball media day. Sophomore Brock Jancek speaks during the Tennessee men's basketball media day. Junior Jacob Fleschman speaks during the Tennessee men's basketball media day.

