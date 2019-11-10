KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With the 2019-2020 Tennessee basketball season fast approaching, here's a look at the new Tennessee team. Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden and the rest of the Vols will take the court for an exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico on October 30. The season will officially start on November 5 with a home game against UNC Asheville.
Tennessee Men's Basketball Media Day
