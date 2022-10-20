Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt named to four midseason All-American teams

The Associated Press, ESPN, Pro Football Focus and The Athletic gave them the honors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt have been selected to four midseason All-American teams.

The Associated Press, ESPN, Pro Football Focus and The Athletic gave them the honors.

Hyatt has 10 receiving touchdowns on the season, following a five-touchdown game against Alabama. He set the school record for most receiving touchdowns in a game and also is the only player in the country with double-digit receiving touchdowns.

Hooker is second in the country in passing efficiency, second in yards per attempt, fourth in yards per completion and seventh in total offense per game. Hooker had thrown for 1,817 yards and 15 touchdowns this season to only one interception.