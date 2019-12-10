KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is still looking for its first SEC win of the season, the Vols are hoping it comes against a a 3-2 Mississippi State team. Check out the views in and around Neyland Stadium on game day.
Mississippi State vs. Tennessee
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is still looking for its first SEC win of the season, the Vols are hoping it comes against a a 3-2 Mississippi State team. Check out the views in and around Neyland Stadium on game day.