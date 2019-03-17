1. This guy who is diving into a very important project

2. This guy who found a silver lining to his trip to Nashville

3. This guy who is completely done with this whole day

4. Who needs to wallow in Vols-related sorrow when Mike Wazowski is on TV?

5. Speaking of Pixar, didn't a certain blue fish tell us to "Just keep swimming?"

6. This guy tried to make the whole situation humorous

7. This woman just decided to embrace it

8. Just this...

9. This person still backs the Vols no matter what

10. This fan wants to show his support