KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The beer barrel still exists, and as suspected, is still at the University of Tennessee.

It used to be the prize for the annual rivalry game between Tennessee and Kentucky. The tradition started in 1925 and ended in 1998, after a tragedy involving several UK football players in a drunk driving accident.

The beer barrel was quietly retired after that.

During its use, the barrel spent most of its time at Tennessee, with the Vols leading the all-time series with 81 wins, 25 losses, and 9 tie games.

When the barrel was retired, the Vols were on a 13-game winning streak, so when it makes sense that it would still be in Knoxville.

And now we know for sure.

UT tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer tweeted this picture Tuesday with it on his desk.

So yeah, UT still has custody of the beer barrel, which seems fitting. The Vols just defeated the Wildcats (again) on Saturday.