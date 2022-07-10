Three-star linebacker Jalen Smith commits to Tennessee football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football picked up another commit on Sunday in three-star class of 2023 linebacker Jalen Smith.
The Loganville, Ga. native is listed at 6-feet, 223 lbs and is the 40th-ranked linebacker in his class as 43rd-rated recruit out of Georgia, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Smith received 40 scholarship offers and made official visits to Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Texas and Virginia.
According to 247Sports, Smith earned all-county and all-state honors after he set a Grayson High School single-season record with 173 tackles in 14 games. He also recorded ten sacks along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.