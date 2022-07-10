Three-star linebacker Jalen Smith commits to Tennessee football

Smith is the 43rd-ranked prospect in Georgia, according to the 247Sports composite.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football picked up another commit on Sunday in three-star class of 2023 linebacker Jalen Smith.

The Loganville, Ga. native is listed at 6-feet, 223 lbs and is the 40th-ranked linebacker in his class as 43rd-rated recruit out of Georgia, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Smith received 40 scholarship offers and made official visits to Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Texas and Virginia.