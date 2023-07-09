Tips and tricks to make your first Vols Game a success

No. 9 Tennessee Vols will go against Austin Peay on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vols fans, both new and old, are preparing for the first home game of the 2023 football season on Saturday.

For some, this will be their first-ever game. The first thing to do is grab some UT orange to wear.

The VolShop, the official campus store of the University of Tennessee, offers a wide range of orange items.

"The nice orange bucket hat, great sunglasses with checkerboard," said Tommi Grubbs, the marketing manager of the VolShops. "And of course, Volunteer traditions. You also gotta have socks, you have to, these are a must on Friday before game day."

Wearing orange is just the first step and the accessories matter, too.

"Foam fingers galore! You have to have a foam finger," said Grubbs. "If you're doing it right, shakers, you got to have a shaker to take into the stadium. And then, we also have the mini foam finger and the Vol symbol."

Heidi Roberts has been going to Vols games for more than a decade.

"I really got more into the games when I met my fiancé, of course, because he is born and raised here," said Roberts. "He's from Lenoir City... big super fan. And I just became a super fan with him."

She has some tips for those who plan on tailgating or going to a game.

"Make sure you have your parking spot," said Roberts. "Make sure you get there early enough. That way, you can kind of beat the crowd or if you want to see the Vol Walk, definitely get there so you can get a good spot, and that way you can see the players come down. And of course, see Smokey. Also make sure you have your clear bags, because you will get stopped. So that's one thing. And then if it's a hot day, make sure you wear clothing that is just comfortable because it can be hot out there. But it's well worth it."

The Vol Walk begins 2 hours and 15 minutes before each game. Vols fans line up to see the football team make their way from the Torchbearer statue in Circle Park to the stadium.

The Pride of Southland Band walks 1 hour and 40 minutes before kickoff. The Volunteer Village provides a game day experience even if you aren't going inside the stadium. There, you'll find live music, activities, food trucks and more.