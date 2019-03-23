Justice Sharon Lee has made her fair share of important decisions during her more than 10 years of tenure on the Tennessee Supreme Court, but there's not a Vol fan out there who'd try to appeal her latest verdict: 'Vols are winners.'

The Knoxville native and UT graduate is having a little fun during the NCAA Tournament, and she's been really active on Twitter these past few months cheering on the men's basketball team.

Her bracket is a bit unconventional. She has the Vols winning it all, for sure, but outside that... well, take a look.

It's a bold move, for sure. We'll see how that one plays out as the Vols head to Round 2 next against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

