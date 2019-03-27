LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tennessee basketball arrived in Louisville, Ky. on Wednesday ahead of Thursday night's Sweet 16 matchup with no. 3 seed Purdue.
The Vols, the no. 2 seed in the South Region, practiced Wednesday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center.
Tennessee is the only team in the Sweet 16 that doesn't have a player on its roster that was ranked in the top 100 as a prospect coming out of high school.
Tennessee and Purdue will tip off at 7:29 p.m. Thursday on TBS. The winner will play Saturday in the Elite Eight against the winner of the Oregon/Virginia game.
The furthest the Vols have ever gone in the NCAA Tournament is to the Elite Eight. It happened in 2010.
