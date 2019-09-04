After being considered the leading candidate for the UCLA men’s basketball head coaching position, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes says he will stay at Rocky Top.

Barnes reportedly took a five-year deal from UT that bumps his pay up considerably to $4.7 million to keep him on board. That would make him the third-highest paid NCAA basketball coach currently behind Kentucky's John Calipari and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski.

UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer released a statement shortly after the news broke, calling Barnes a 'program-changer':

"The last few days have been interesting to say the least. One of the nation’s most tradition-rich college basketball programs identified what we here at Tennessee already knew—that Rick Barnes is one the game’s elite coaches and a program-changer. His incredible work here at Tennessee over the past four years illustrates that. Additionally, the impact that he and his wife, Candy, have made throughout this community has been immensely inspiring as well.

"The University of Tennessee and East Tennessee as a whole have developed an enhanced love and appreciation for our men’s basketball program and its culture under Rick’s leadership, and I’m thrilled that he will remain a part of our Tennessee Athletics family.

"I’m grateful to Rick and Candy, and I’m also grateful to our university leadership, which stepped up to show Rick how much he is valued and appreciated. Our commitment to basketball has never been stronger, and we’re all excited for the future as we move forward."

Barnes had signed a contract extension last September through the 2023-2024 season. Barnes was scheduled to receive a $100,000 raise for each season for the remainder of his contract, which would have brought his former total up to $3.75 million by the final year.

On Sunday night, WBIR confirmed reports that Barnes was being pursued as the top option for the position at UCLA. WBIR also reported that Barnes and Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer met on Sunday night to discuss Barnes’ future.

In four seasons with Tennessee, Barnes has an 88-49 record, taking Tennessee to the NCAA Tournament in his past two seasons, finishing in the second round and the Sweet 16.

Tennessee will have to find success next season without seniors Admiral Schoifled and Kyle Alexander. Junior point guard Jordan Bone has said he will test the waters and enter the NBA Draft as well. All-American junior Grant Williams has yet to make an announcement regarding his plans for his basketball future. Tennessee has three players signed for the Class of 2019: five-star Josiah James, three-star Drew Pember and three-star Davonte Gaines. In the class of 2020, Tennessee has a verbal commitment from four-star small forward Corey Walker.

Barnes will also need to replace Associate Head Coach Rob Lanier, who accepted the head coaching position at Georgia State last week.