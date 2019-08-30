KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Game days in Knoxville are crazy, and if you wait until an hour before kickoff to figure out how you’re getting to the stadium, you’re in for one big orange headache.

Scooters

If you were planning on renting a scooter to get to the game, you’re out of luck.

The two companies in Knoxville, VeoRide and Spin, will take up the scooters throughout the entire city on Friday night and bring them back Sunday morning.

"Our downtown folks are used to it but we have people coming in from other cities and towns," KPD police chief Eve Thomas said.

Taxis, Uber, and Lyft

Lyft-Uber

If you use a rideshare service to get to the game, expect to be dropped off on Volunteer Boulevard. The University of Tennessee lists the Claxton Education Building and the College of Nursing as ‘the only designated drop-off point.” That might be confusing, but both buildings are near each other on Volunteer Blvd. E. so just make sure you're in that area.

After the game, the only approved pickup location is at ‘The Hill’ off Circle Drive near Cumberland Avenue.

Game Day Shuttle

KAT bus. City of Knoxville

Knoxville Area Transit will be running its ‘Game Day Shuttle’ service on Saturday. Riders can purchase a $10 roundtrip wristband to ride the shuttle to the game from the Civic Coliseum, Jackson Avenue, and Market Square/Krutch Park. There’s also a $20 option that takes fans to and from Farragut High School.

Cheaper Bus Alternative

One of KAT's Passenger Playbooks that maps out the bus stops that lead to Neyland Stadium.

WBIR

You can save a few bucks and purchase a traditional KAT day pass for $4. You can print out one of the ‘passenger playbooks’ that map out the various routes leading to the stadium.

Road Closures

University of Tennessee Knoxville campus.

WBIR

Phillip Fulmer Way, between Middle Way Drive and Tee Martin Drive, will be closed three hours before kickoff. Payton Manning Pass will close at the same time.

Thirty minutes before kick-off, the rest of Phillip Fulmer Way will close to all traffic.

There are several other traffic pattern changes and temporary closures you should look for if you plan on navigating your car through campus.

Off-Campus Parking

The Knoxville City Council approved plans to add two levels to the State Street parking garage. Oct. 10, 2017.

Prepare to pay to park, even if you’re off campus. Several of the city’s downtown parking garages will charge a fee ranging from $10 to $40, depending on where you park. If you’re lucky enough to snag a spot, Market Square Garage and State Street Garage are free.

On-street parking meters will charge a flat $25 fee.

On-Campus Parking

According to UT, there are 5,400 commuter parking spaces on campus.

The majority of parking spots on campus are reserved for season ticket holders, but there are a few available parking lots. For $25, you can park at the Visitor Center, Old Sports Bubble on Andy Holt Avenue and Lot S12 on Lake Avenue.

