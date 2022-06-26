Knoxville native Trevor Bayne finishes second at Tennessee Lottery 250

Bayne secured his best finish of the season in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

LEBANON, Tenn. — Knoxville native Trevor Bayne finished second in the 2022 Tennessee Bank 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday.

Bayne secured his best finish of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series, and his third finish in the top four this season. His last second-place finish in the Xfinity Series was in the Owens Corning AttiCat 300 in 2014 at Chicagoland Speedway.

He started the race in third after scoring a 30.701 second lap time. Bayne fell behind in the middle stages of the race, but managed to make up ground and come in second behind Justin Allgaier.