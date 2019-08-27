KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The long-awaited arrival of the start of the college football season is almost here. The Tennessee Vols run through the 'Power T' to face Georgia State this weekend.

But many questions surround this team.

Will the defense be improved from last season, can Tennessee take advantage of this much easier schedule and what I would call the biggest of all, will Trey Smith play?

Smith is coming into his junior season after being named a Freshman All-American in 2017, starting every game as a true freshman at tackle for the first time in more than 30 years and then being medically sidelined after seven games in 2018.

Why was Trey Smith shut down in 2018?

Blood clots were discovered in Smith's lungs last February when he struggled to finish an offseason drill. Doctors placed him on a course of coagulants throughout the spring and summer to treat the clots. He started the first seven games for Tennessee, but the week of the South Carolina game, doctors found the clots had returned and Smith was out for the remainder of the season.

What impact does Smith have for Tennessee?

In 2017, Smith was the only offensive lineman for Tennessee to start all 12 games. He led the Vols with 55 knockdowns and was named the SEC's top-rated offensive player according to Pro Football Focus.

Smith brings experience at multiple positions to Tennessee's offensive line. Prior to being benched for blood clots, he had started 19 consecutive games. He is a great on the field leader and if able to play will be at left guard alongside freshman Wanya Morris.

Will we see Trey on Saturday?

The biggest question remains, will we see Trey Smith run out on the field for Tennessee's first offensive possession on Saturday?

Who knows?

“He has had a chance to participate in a couple of practices this camp. We are just going to kinda stay the course there. It will really be a game-time decision with that,” said second-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt at Monday's press conference.

The Vols released their week one depth chart on Monday, and Trey Smith is on it. But Pruitt actually doesn't name any starters on the offensive line, so it's unclear if Smith will be in the game.

With all due respect to Georgia State, Tennessee shouldn't need Smith on the field Saturday but his appearance would be well received by Vol fans. The hope is that the Vols are prepared to play without Smith on the field. UT gained some big-name additions to the offensive line this offseason with five-star OL Darnell Wright and five-star OL Wanya Morris. However, having Smith on the field adds another level of experience and leadership.

My Thoughts on Trey Smith

Tennessee would love to have their prized offensive lineman on the field in every game this season, but I don't expect that to happen.

If Smith is going to play this season, I believe we will see him first take the field in The Swamp in Gainesville versus Florida on Sept. 21. That allows three more weeks of practice and gives doctors a little more time to get Trey ready to play.

Regardless if he plays in any games at all this season, Jeremy Pruitt has added some pieces to help this offensive line get better as a unit. The addition of two big named freshmen and the growth of veterans Marcus Tatum and Ryan Johnson should help make this offense a little more competitive in conference play.

I expect to see Trey Smith play for Tennessee this year, but I don't expect to see him start on Saturday.