It's football time in Tennessee!

Tennessee Football is going all-out this year on Twitter to strike up the hype train before the first Saturday.

Even Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is getting into it:

Of course, it's not football time until 'Rocky Top' strikes up. The Pride of the Southland Band is tuned up and ready to go:

Everyone's favorite dog, Smokey, is wagging his tail more enthusiastically this season now that the bluetick coonhound is officially Tennessee's state dog.

The university got extra creative on social media this year. There have been countless parodies and retellings of Clement Clarke Moore's poem 'A Visit from St. Nicholas' (though most know it as 'The Night Before Christmas'). We're hoping UT's version becomes a yearly tradition.

Let's read along, shall we: