Four-star DL Tyre West commits, signs to Tennessee over Georgia and Florida State

West made his announcement as a part of Early Signing Day.

TIFTON, Ga. — Tennessee got a commitment and sign from another four-star recruit on Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Tyre West chose the Vols over Georgia, who he was committed to for a while before flipping, and Florida State.

Earlier on Wednesday, four-star running back Justin Williams also made the decision to choose Tennessee, picking the Vols over Auburn.

West is listed as six feet, three inches, and 280 pounds. According to 247 Sports Composite, he's the 20th ranked defensive end in the country.