KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's freshman quarterback Brian Maurer exited the Mississippi State game just before halftime after a scary fall on Saturday.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt addressed the injury to his starter at his Monday press conference.

“I mean, he’s got a concussion. He hit his head on the ground, and he’s got a concussion, and we took him out of the game. We didn’t know it until he came out of the game,” said Pruitt.

RELATED: Vols get first SEC win of the season, beating Mississippi State

RELATED: Celebration and reaction after Vols win over Mississippi State

RELATED: Radio host is able to come down from roof after Vols victory against Mississippi State

Maurer finished with 61 yards and completed 4 of 7 passes, including two costly interceptions in the end zone, before he was flipped over at the end of a play and landed on his head.

The QB quickly jumped right up to run the next play. Reporters asked Pruitt on Monday if maybe he should have been examined immediately.

“I mean, I don’t know how you could. He hit his head on the ground, he jumps up, runs back in the huddle, get a call, calls the next deal. Every play, there’s a lot of people running into each other. They’re hitting their heads. I mean, I guess we could stop the game and evaluate everybody out there, but I don’t think we have time for that,” Pruitt said.

RELATED: Why the Vols wore orange pants in Saturday's win over Mississippi State

RELATED: What Jeremy Pruitt said to start Alabama week

RELATED: Kickoff time announced for Vols vs. South Carolina game

At the end of the series, Mauer was taken to the medical tent and did not return. It's still not known if he will play this Saturday against Alabama, but Pruitt said he's practicing.

"Brian took some reps last night at practice. So, he’s going to be fine, I’m sure," said Pruitt.

Tennessee gets its first SEC win of the year against Mississippi State Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer (18) throws to a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (5) runs for yardage as he's hit by Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson (20) and defensive back Nigel Warrior (18) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee running back Tim Jordan (9) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as he's hit by Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan (29) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt yells at an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler (3) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Mississippi State offensive lineman Greg Eiland (55) tackles Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (25) after Flowers intercepted a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (25) returns an interception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (5) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson (20) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens (7) throws to a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee place kicker Brent Cimaglia (42) kicks a field goal to end the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State as Joe Doyle holds (47) holds, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George Jr. (41) celebrates with defensive backs Trevon Flowers (25) and Nigel Warrior (18) after intercepting pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

After Mauer went out in the Mississippi State game, former starting quarterback Jarret Gaurantano answered the call and helped close out the game with 6-of-7 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown.

RELATED: New app lets you reserve Vols parking online

RELATED: Vols get first SEC win of the season, beating Mississippi State

RELATED: Worthwhile Wait: UT marks site of Vols' first campus field

The Vols came away with a 20-10 win over Mississippi State, their first SEC victory this season. Tennessee travels to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with No. 1 Alabama Saturday, Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. on ESPN.