UT alumni optimistic about new Athletic Director Danny White

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee alumni and fans are reacting to the news of Danny White stepping in as the new athletic director.

While they say it was a quick decision, they are optimistic. Those who bleed orange are anxious to see what's next for Rocky Top.

For Earl and Judy Brown, there's no other color they would be wearing on a Friday, than Tennessee orange. They are strong believers in Vols fans wearing the traditional color out in public and at games.

"Whether you were here in Knoxville, or you were in Timbuktu at a football game, you knew the Tennessee fans because they were in orange," Judy Brown said, referencing the culture of the UT football program about 20 years ago.

The UT alumni and diehard Vol fans have held football season passes since '72. They go to every game and have met the university's previous hires. They're optimistic about White and his track record.

"Actually kind of sad to see [Fulmer] go... I like coach, but I think, you know, he made the decision," Earl Brown explained. "Welcome to Tennessee, Danny White, and we're looking forward to meeting you."

White became the fourth AD hired in the past decade after Coach Fulmer retired, John Currie was fired in 2017 after the Greg Schiano hiring scandal, and Dave Hart retired in 2017 after nearly 6 years with the program.

The Browns hope that turnover pattern doesn't continue.

"[We want] some stability and longevity, but let's stay here until it's fixed, and let's do whatever it takes to fix it the right way," Earl nodded.

For younger alumni, like Alec Kucharski, who just graduated in 2020, he sees the potential in White.

"I actually think it is going to be kind of a little bit of a blessing in disguise, and the best part about it is he's done a lot with less."

Kucharski thinks money shouldn't play a factor in who they choose to hire for the coaching job, either.

"If they really care about the football program, they really care about the image that it presents, the history and what it needs to be great again, they can't care about money," Kucharski said, speaking toward the hiring staff.