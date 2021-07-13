UT announces contract extensions for nine head coaches, including Tony Vitello

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced nine head coaches recently finalized contract extensions.
The coaches include:
- Rick Barnes, Men's Basketball, through the 2025-26 season
- Lisa Glenn, Rowing, through June 2024
- Kellie Harper, Women's Basketball, through the 2025-26 season
- Matt Kredich, Swimming & Diving, through the 2025-26 season
- Alison Ojeda, Women's Tennis
- Tony Vitello, Baseball, through the 2026 season
- Brennan Webb, Men's Golf, through June 2026
- Karen Weekly, Softball, through 2025 season
- Chris Woodruff, Men's Tennis, through June 2026
In his 2019 agreement, Vitello was set to earn $580,000 for the next season. The newest contract raises his pay to $1.5 million.
All told in 2020-21, 11 Tennessee teams finished their season ranked in the national top 25, according to the university.
Tennessee was one of only three Division I schools nationwide to advance to the NCAA Tournament in men's and women's basketball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's tennis, rowing, softball and baseball, according to a release.
"First, I'd like to acknowledge the fact that I inherited a very impressive roster of head coaches when I arrived at Tennessee back in January," White said. "That's a credit to those who came before me. Extending contracts for successful coaches is one indicator of a healthy athletics program, and we plan on continuing to be aggressive with extensions and rewarding success moving forward.
"I am excited to work with these talented leaders to ensure that our programs continue building toward our bold, ambitious future. We want to support and maintain high graduation rates and championship aspirations—conference and national—across all of our sports. Great days are ahead of us, Vol Nation."